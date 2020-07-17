Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Morning After
Second Shot
Watch Live
Video
News
Coronavirus
Local
Texas
National
Weather
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Border Report
Washington DC Bureau
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Parents need to check kids for ‘super lice’, even with social distancing, doctors say
Video
Top Stories
Dollar Tree, Family Dollar will no longer require face masks at all stores
Video
Democratic lawmaker coalition calls for removal of 7 Confederate memorials from Texas Capitol grounds
Video
Small dog rescued after 3 days in drain pipe at California university
Gallery
Want your name on the Moon? UT-Austin engineers design message-writing rover
Video
Video
30 Sec Download
Destination Texas
Dallas Pride 2020
CW33 Good
Change Makers
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
365 safe initiative
365 Safe Initiative put in place by Dallas Councilwoman to help eliminate violent crimes
Gallery
Don't Miss
Unpublicized White House report lists state of Texas and North Texas counties as ‘red zones’ for COVID-19
Tarrant County starting COVID-19 saliva testing pilot program
Video
State of Texas: Changing plans for students and schools as the virus surges
Video
Cook Children’s says kids should go back to school, releases guidelines for safety
Video
20K people attended O’Reilly 500 at TMS, but some loved the sparse crowds and shorter lines
Video
Dallas-based Neiman Marcus seeks $10 million in bonuses for top executives amid bankruptcy
Couple forced to wear ankle monitors after refusing to sign papers to self-isolate after positive COVID-19 test
Video