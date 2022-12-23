Skip to content
CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Dallas / Ft. Worth
55°
Sign Up
Dallas / Ft. Worth
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Inside DFW with Jenny Anchondo
Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams
Remarkable Women 2022
Lifestyle
📺 Watch Live
Newsletters
Food and Drink
Events
Toy Drive 2022
Best of Dallas
📺 Video
CW33 News Download
Community Calendar
Second Shot
Sports
High School Football Showdown 2022
How to watch high school football games broadcasted on CW33 online
CW33 High School Sports
Texas High School Football: Papa Murphy’s School Spirit Challenge
High School Football
Silver Star Nation
Cowboys
The Big Game
News
Local
Texas
Texas Governor’s Debate
Entertainment
National
BestReviews
Automotive News
Destination Texas
Press Releases
International
Top Stories
Don’t miss these best spots for pumpkin pie in Dallas
Top Stories
Dallas shop has the best pumpkin pie in the world
Best spots for late-night shopping in Dallas
Texas city ranked among the most ‘dazzling’ for Christmas
Five highlights from the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending …
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers With Us
About Us
Download the CW33 News App for iOS and Android
Where to watch us
Meet The Team
Contests
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Careers With Us
Closed Captioning Info
CW33 Good
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth
Search
Please enter a search term.