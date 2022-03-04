DALLAS (KDAF) — The 41st Annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival on March 12 is fastly approaching and you might be wondering what travel and timing tips you need to know.

Things to know:

Parade starts at 11 a.m. However, the public is invited to arrive on Greenville Avenue for festivities beginning at 9 a.m. Due to large crowds expected, visitors should plan to arrive early and leave late.

Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the concert continuing until 5 p.m.

Parade route will start on Greenville Avenue at Blackwell Street Street closures will start at 10:30 a.m. for north and southbound lanes of Greenville Avenue and will end at SMU Boulevard at Central Expressway. Alternate routes around the parade area will include Loop 12, Mockingbird Lane, and Park Lane with access to Skillman.



Parade-goers are encouraged to rideshare or ride the DART Rail, as parking is extremely limited. Recommended DART Rail stations include Mockingbird Station, Lovers Lane Station, and Park Lane Station.