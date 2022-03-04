DALLAS (KDAF) — The 41st Annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival on March 12 is fastly approaching and you might be wondering what travel and timing tips you need to know.
Things to know:
- Parade starts at 11 a.m.
- However, the public is invited to arrive on Greenville Avenue for festivities beginning at 9 a.m.
- Due to large crowds expected, visitors should plan to arrive early and leave late.
- Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the concert continuing until 5 p.m.
- Parade route will start on Greenville Avenue at Blackwell Street
- Street closures will start at 10:30 a.m. for north and southbound lanes of Greenville Avenue and will end at SMU Boulevard at Central Expressway.
- Alternate routes around the parade area will include Loop 12, Mockingbird Lane, and Park Lane with access to Skillman.
Parade-goers are encouraged to rideshare or ride the DART Rail, as parking is extremely limited. Recommended DART Rail stations include Mockingbird Station, Lovers Lane Station, and Park Lane Station.