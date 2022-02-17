DALLAS (KDAF) — Greenville Avenue Area Business Association is bringing the Southwest’s biggest St. Patrick’s parade back after a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 41st Annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival is set for Saturday, March 12 with Grand Marshal Dirk Nowitzki.

Here’s what you can expect for the big parade and festival to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day:

Featured event activities will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the concert set to go until 5 p.m.

KDAF (CW33) will broadcast the parade live from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Festival Zone will be at 5111 Greeneville Avenue (Office Depot/CVS) The Festival Zone will feature food trucks, exhibitor booths, sponsor exhibits, family friendly activities and a VIP tailgate area.

The Comerica Bank Family Zone will be located at Lovers Lane/Greenville Avenue and will have bleacher seating and events for the entire family to enjoy.

The Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade official concert area will be located at Energy Square and will feature a VIP parade viewing deck, concessions, food trucks and DJs (21 year and over only). Something new for attendees to enjoy is the official concert, produced by Jaxon Beer Garden at Energy Square which will feature the headline act Toadies from 3:30-5 p.m.



“The Mavericks are excited to be partnering once again with GAABA in 2022 to showcase one of Dallas’ most beloved traditions,” Cynt Marshall, Dallas Mavericks CEO, said. “We love bringing the community together, and as a presenting sponsor, the Dallas Mavericks are showing up big with the Mavs Express bus, Mascots, and ManiAACs.”