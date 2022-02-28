DALLAS (KDAF) — St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching and local establishments are getting the word out early about cool events going on around the DFW area.

The Whippersnapper and High Fives have announced that they will be hosting their annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party on Saturday, March 12. The epic celebration will feature Irish drink specials with green beer and all-day entertainment.

Officials say the party will begin at High Fives from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and at The Whippersnapper from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. There will be entertainment, fun activities, live DJs at both locations, leprechauns, prices and more. Guests are encouraged to wear green to avoid being pinched.