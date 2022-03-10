DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you feeling lucky? Well, you should because St. Patrick’s Day is coming up and Dallas is back in action with the 41st Annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival set for March 12.

Sheraton Dallas wants visitors to enjoy their pot of gold and a hassle-free visit to the city with parking included. Guests will be able to leave their car in the hotel’s parking garage and hop on a DART train to head over and enjoy all the fun at the annual parade and festival.

The hotel says, “Guests of Sheraton Dallas can leave their car in the hotel’s parking garage and hop on the DART train, since the Pearl/Arts District station is right across the street, and head to the where the action is at the parade and festival. The DART train has two stops right on the parade route – Lovers Lane Station and Park Lane Station.”

The hotel’s park and parade package will include hotel parking for one vehicle per night, free Wi-Fi, late check-out (3 p.m.), special amenity (bucket of beer), 25% off food and beverage at Open Palette or Draft Sports Bar and Lounge, if you wear green take a selfie and share the picture on social media, tag the hotel and show it to a bartender/server at Open Palette or Draft Sports bar to receive a complimentary appetizer.

Open Palette, which is inside the hotel, will be serving a special green cocktail dubbed Lucky’s Charm for guests to get into the spirit and enjoy.