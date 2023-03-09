DALLAS (KDAF) — From parades and festivals to food and drink specials, this weekend is sure to be filled with plenty of St. Patrick’s Day fun!

If you are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, you are most likely attending the 42nd St. Patricks Parade on Saturday, March 11.

This year, it is anticipated that a high-profile celebrity will take the Grand Marshal position, ushering in the festivities with their presence.

Last year, Dirk Nowitzki, a former Mavericks basketball player was selected as Grand Marshal.

Nowitzki was chosen to be the Grand Marshal because of his commitment to the Dallas community and his long-term association with the Mavericks organization.

Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johson was announced this year as Grand Marshal. Mayor Johnson spoke about his excitement for the role this year, “It’s an honor to serve as the Grand Marshal of this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Greenville Avenue! I literally have some very big shoes to fill by following in @swish41’s footsteps, but I’m fairly certain that I’m just as Irish as the Big German.”

If you want to attend the parade, plan your travels to Blackwell Street. The parade will start from 11 am- 2 pm and end on SMU Boulevard.