DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas Area Rapid Transit wants to help those enjoying the festivities of St. Patrick’s Day to know that additional service will be provided on Saturday, March 12. “With additional DART service throughout the day, parade, festivalgoers and runners can safely travel to this weekend’s events and enjoy the long awaited return of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.”

Here’s what you need to know about DART’s offerings for March 12:

From Plano, rail service will be added to Red and Orange Line trains between Parker and Victory stations.

From Carrollton, Farmers Branch and Dallas, customers can ride the Green Line and transfer to either the Orange or Red Line in downtown Dallas.

Passengers riding the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) can transfer to Orange or Red Line trains at Victory Station.

Bus routes 3 and 17 will be on detour all day until the parade has ended. Routes 105, 209 and 249 will operate on their regular routes.

DART suggests, “Make your trip easy by purchasing a $6 local Day Pass in advance using the GoPass® mobile ticketing application. It allows you to buy passes, plan trips and get next bus or train times from the comfort of your telephone. Download the app for free through Google Play or the App Store.”

Face masks will be required for all transportation networks due to the TSA Security Directive. “Face masks and hand sanitizer dispensers are installed on all buses, light rail vehicles, TRE vehicles and Dallas streetcars, and will continue to be available to all passengers.”

Check out the full release and more information here.