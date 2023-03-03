DALLAS (KDAF) — The 2023 Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival is within reach and there’s no better time than now to get started planning how you’ll best enjoy Saturday, March 11 with your friends and family.

North Texas knows how to celebrate St. Patrick’s holiday and this annual parade down Greenville Avenue will entertain over 100,000 people and with that, it means people will be arriving early and often to claim the best viewing spots. Enter, DART as they want to help you get there safely.

It’s the safe and convenient way to all the festivities.

Celebrate early and often: DART has added service on March 12 to meet demand on the day when everyone is Irish. Go contactless: Skip the shenanigans by buying your pass with the GoPass® app, GoPass® Tap or any contactless card or device. See below for complete details. Turn it green: Be sure to activate your ticket in the GoPass app or tap your contactless credit card or device to a reader prior to boarding. Day Passes are only valid on the day of activation. Take in all the day’s fun: DART makes it easy for parade and festival-goers, as well as runners participating in the St. Paddy’s Day Dash Down Greenville 5K . Get the deets: Click here for complete parade details including the parade route. Plan ahead for good luck: DART encourages you to allow extra time that day due to service demand.

Click here to find out more information like paying, and more!