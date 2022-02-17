DALLAS (KDAF) — The Southwest’s largest St. Patrick’s parade is back after a brief hiatus, getting back in the saddle as one of Dallas’ best annual traditions that will help a good cause as proceeds will benefit the GAABA Scholarship Fund for graduating Dallas Independent School District high school seniors.

The 41st Annual Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival on Saturday, March 12, 2022

Who better to have as the Grand Marshal for the Greenville Avenue Area Business Association’s 41st Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival than Dallas Mavericks legend and NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki?

Presented by the Dallas Mavericks, the parade, set for March 12, will begin at 11 a.m. on Greenville Avenue at Blackwell Street and end at SMU Boulevard and Central Expressway. Alongside the parade, the festival is set to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a concert at Energy Square until 5 p.m.

Can’t make it out to the festivities? KDAF (CW33) will be broadcasting the parade live from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Every year we look forward to one of the biggest events in Dallas, the St. Patrick’s Parade, and this year we are thrilled to once again partner with the Mavericks and Dallas’ own Dirk Nowitzki to bring that vision to life,” Kevin Vela, Board Chairman of GAABA, said. “The Mavs organization has been our number one sponsor for many years and a phenomenal parade partner. We’re proud to work together to bring top notch family-friendly entertainment to the community while making a valuable contribution to area youth through our educational scholarship fund.”