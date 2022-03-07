DALLAS (KDAF) — Wait, Dallas Stars’ Jason Robertson had how many goals in the past three games?

Seven goals in three games with back-to-back hat tricks lands Stars forward Robertson as the NHL’s First Star of the Week. The Stars tweeted out Monday afternoon, “Back-to-back hat tricks and a bit of history making propelled Jason Robertson to @NHL‘s First Star of the Week!”

The 22-year-old topped the league with seven goals in three games to help the Stars get into the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. The Stars say, “Robertson joined Bill Goldsworthy (March 16-21, 1971 w/ MNS) as the second player in Stars/North Stars history to register a hat trick in consecutive games and became the first player on any NHL team to accomplish the feat since Jan. 16-18, 2020 (Alex Ovechkin w/ WSH).”

The Stars will head to Nashville for a matchup with the Predators on Tuesday night before a home game against the New York Rangers on Saturday.