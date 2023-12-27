The video above is from a previous related segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Allen Americans are hosting a World Series Night on Dec. 30, with a special Texas Rangers player in attendance.

“Get the World Series VIP Experience with a private photo with the Commissioner’s Trophy and a Meet N Greet with a Texas Rangers Player,” the website said.

The Rangers player is former outfielder David Murphy, who played for the team from 2007 to 2013. Murphy was part of the teams in 2010 and 2011 that won the American League and made it to the World Series but eventually lost, to the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals. Murphy had a career batting average of .274, with 472 RBIs and 104 home runs.

Tickets are $60 and include a ticket to the hockey game as well as the World Series VIP Experience. Learn more and get your tickets here.