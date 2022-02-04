DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys‘ rookie wonder Micah Parsons is indeed the fastest man in the NFL, are you surprised? At the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, Parsons raced Tyreek Hill, Nick Chubb and teammate Trevon Diggs in the fastest man race.

A shirtless and enthusiastic Parsons beat out Browns’ running back Chubb and the others to bring home the bacon. The NFC was able to beat out the AFC in the showdown.

After the win, Parsons was humble but did have a bone to pick with the popular football video game, Madden NFL, “I do want a Madden 95 speed though.” Let’s hope EA heard the rookie phenom and upgraded his rating.