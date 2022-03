FRISCO (KDAF) — The 2022 Frisco Classic has come and gone but not before a shocking champion was crowned at the end of the weekend with a WWE-type belt.

Wichita State was able to cap off their Classic weekend by beating Texas A&M 6-5 to go undefeated and be crowned champs in Frisco. During their run, they beat Iowa 6-4, Washington State 8-2 and A&M 6-5.

Payton Tolle was named the 2022 Frisco Classic MVP for the Shockers.