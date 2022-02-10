DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing end to their season in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs, but some bright spots showed up all season long and noneother than rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.

The young Pro Bowler out of Penn State was all over the field for the Cowboys during the 2021-22 season totaling 79 tackles (59 solo), 13 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Thursday night, the NFL is airing their NFL Honors show and Parsons is up for Defensive Player of the Year. There are two other superstars in the league up for DPOY, Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald and Pittsburgh Steelers’ TJ Watt.

In his first year playing in the NFL, Parsons was named First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowler, PFWA All-Rookie Team, and won the Butkus Award. Even though Aaron Donald continued his league-wide dominance on the defensive line and TJ Watt continued to follow his older brother’s (JJ Watt) footsteps in dominating off the edge, neither of them are rookies, and that’s what truly separates the greatness and why Parsons deserves the nod.

The 22-year-old 6’3″ 245 pound rookie has the potential to become a household name with America’s Team and is off to a great start. The NFL Honors show airs on ABC and the NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT.