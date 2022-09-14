DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t off to the hottest start of their 2022-23 NFL season with a loss to Tampa Bay and their starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffering from a hand injury.

Now, Week 2 of the season for the Cowboys will be spent against the reigning AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals who just had a gut-wrenching loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a new quarterback. Enter in, new starting QB for the Cowboys, Cooper Rush.

Rush, who dawns the No. 10 for America’s Team has been with Dallas since 2017 after playing college ball at Central Michigan. The 28-year-old throws right-handed and is 6-foot-3, 225 pounds.

In his career, Rush played in 11 games completing over 60% of his passes, nearly 500 yards passing, 8 yards per average, 3 touchdowns, and 1 interception. In college, he threw for nearly 13,000 yards, with 90 touchdowns and 55 interceptions.

Against the Buccaneers, Rush completed 7 passes for 64 yards.