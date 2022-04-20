DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks have tied up the series against the Utah Jazz 1-1 and are now headed out to Utah for Games 3 and 4 in their opening series of the NBA Playoffs. Now obviously, it’s a team sport, however, there was one man that really poured into the winning effort in Game 2 and that was Jalen Brunson.

Tuesday night the Mavs posted a video to Twitter of some legends and sports figures reacting to the dominant performance Brunson put up against the Jazz.

Dirk Nowitzki was hype about the big win for his Mavs. Patrick Mahomes said, “Big time win! @dallasmavs.” NBA stars Miles Bridges, Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, JJ Redick, Mikal Bridges and others also chimed in on the Brunson burning on the offensive end for the Mavs.

So, who is Jalen Brunson?

For starters, he balled out in college at Villanova winning two national championships and garnering the honor of being named the National Player of the Year as a junior with the Wildcats men’s basketball team.

In 2018 he was a second round draft pick for the Dallas Mavericks and ever since has steadily improved his game to become a well-rounded offensive threat for the Mavs. His best year in the NBA has been this season with the Mavs averaging 16.3 points, nearly four rebounds, five assists and shooting over 50% from the field.

His 41 point performance against the Jazz in Game 2 was a career-high and other teams around the league have more than likely taken notice and will look to steal him away from the Mavs at some point in free agency or via a trade.