DALLAS (KDAF) — Who has the most Super Bowl wins? That’s the question Texans want to know from google as the Big Game approaches. Not-so-breaking news, it’s not the Dallas Cowboys, but they aren’t far behind in all fairness.

According to the study done by MI BETS, Texans aren’t the only ones wondering that question, in fact, 26 other states are asking that very same thing — in case you’re still wondering it’s the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers tied at six apiece. Dallas and San Francisco are right behind them tied with five apiece.

MI BETS also found that Kansas, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Arizona, Massachusetts and Nevada were the top 10 states eager to watch the Super Bowl based on google searches asking the time and channel the game will be on.

You can check out their full study and findings with questions surrounding the Super Bowl here.