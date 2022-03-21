DALLAS (KDAF) — The NBA regular season is winding down and the playoffs are in sight for teams and fans alike. The Dallas Mavericks currently are holding onto the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-28 record led by superstar Luka Doncic.

March Madness doesn’t have to be just for college basketball and the NCAA Tournament; the final stretch of the NBA regular season will be filled with cutthroat matchups as some teams will look to maintain their seeding, while some fight tooth and nail to make the playoffs.

The Mavericks are in an interesting spot in the West where they have the potential to move up down this last stretch but need to be wary of some teams trying to bump them down. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets both hold a 42-30 record and are right behind the Mavs in the sixth and seventh seeds in the West.

This week, the Mavs will play the Timberwolves twice followed by a matchup with the four-seeded Utah Jazz that holds a 45-26 record.

Monday: Minnesota Timberwolves at home, tip is at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Houston Rockets at home, tip is at 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Minnesota Timberwolves away, tip is at 7 p.m.

Sunday: Utah Jazz at home, tip is at 6:30 p.m.