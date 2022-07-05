DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s no secret that super teams have been a part of the NBA’s DNA for decades now, but the term has been more prominent since LeBron James announced his move to the Miami Heat after carrying the Cleveland Cavaliers organization on his back since the second he was drafted.

So, why don’t the Dallas Mavericks do their own version of a super team and go out and grab a superstar to play alongside their own superstar, Luka Doncic? Two names are clear and available for trade this offseason, superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets.

First, let’s look at the names that could prove worthy for the Mavs to go after:

Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving

Collin Sexton

Myles Turner

Damian Lillard

Donovan Mitchell

Other?

Next, what player or type of player would fit best to help out the prolific play of Doncic and the Mavericks? A big man, a wing, another guard? The acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis didn’t wind up working out for Mavericks but after obtaining Spencer Dinwiddie in a trade for the big man, the Mavs were better off.

So that begs the question, do the Mavs need another guard to play with Doncic, another wing for Doncic to swing the ball to, or a big man to help Doncic in the post and pick & rolls?

It’s clear that the top prospect on this list is Kevin Durant, he’s a top-five player in the league currently and arguably one of the top offensive threats the NBA has ever seen. However, what would adding another prolific/superstar guard look like?

Irving, Lillard and Mitchell are all among the top-ranked at their respective positions (point guard, shooting guard) and would automatically bring an extra offensive weapon for the Mavs’ offense. Sexton is young and has a high ceiling with the potential to be an All-Star in the NBA if put in the right situation. Could that situation be with the Mavs?

A big man could prove most useful for the Mavs offensively in terms of rebounding and having a legitimate post-presence; defensively, Myles Turner is a no-brainer to trade for if that’s the front office’s true focus.

The Mavs are contenders and are one to two pieces away from becoming NBA championships as long as Doncic is healthy at the helm leading the team.