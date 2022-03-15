DALLAS (KDAF) — Tell your friends, your family, your coworkers, everybody that March Madness is here and it’s time to fill out that bracket to see if you can make history and score a perfect bracket.

But, where do you fill them out? We’ve got the answers for you. For starters, the easiest answer is on NCAA’s website. It has an electronic fill-out version as well as a printable one to pin up in the office or at home.

Maybe you want to find another bracket to fill out, CBS Sports also has a printable bracket available. You can also fill out one electronically or print a bracket with ESPN or even Yahoo Sports as a part of their Tourney Pick’em Best Bracket Contest.

There are other, not so mainstream printable brackets available as well at The Sporting News, Team Rankings, and The Game Day.

There are also multiple challenges available to get in on the action with sports betting sites and official March Madness challenges as well.