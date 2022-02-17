DALLAS (KDAF) — NBA legend Michael Jordan is arguably one of, if not the greatest basketball player of all time. The league, fans and the whole world are wishing him a happy 59th birthday on Thursday.

How did the GOAT fare against the Dallas Mavericks during his reign as the NBA’s best player?

MJ won 18 games while losing seven to the Mavs during his career. He averaged more than 27 points, nearly seven rebounds, over five assists and two steals per game against Dallas.

The legendary shooting guard averaged more than 30 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals during his Hall of Fame career. Happy birthday, MJ!