DALLAS (KDAF) — Globe Life Field in Arlington is gearing up to host the Big 12 Championship starting May 25-29. “𝟏 𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊 𝐎𝐔𝐓 The @Phillips66Gas@Big12Conference Baseball Championship starts in one week.”
From Wednesday to Sunday Arlington will be filled to the brim with Big 12 tournament baseball with everything getting underway at 9 a.m. on May 25.
Here’s a look at the full schedule and where the games will air:
|2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship
|Wednesday, May 25
|9 a.m.
|Game 1: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed
|ESPNU
|12:30 p.m.
|Game 2: No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Game 3: No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Game 4: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Thursday, May 26
|9 a.m.
|Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Game 7: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner
|ESPNU
|Friday, May 27
|3:15 p.m.
|Game 9: Game 7 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Game 10: Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Saturday, May 28
|9 a.m.
|Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 11 Loser*
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|4 p.m. OR
7:30 p.m.
|Game 14: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 12 Loser*
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|Sunday, May 29
|5 p.m.
|Game 15: Championship
|ESPNU
Tickets can be purchased for the entire tournament, three-day and even single day. Parking is the same with options for one, three and five day passes. For more information, click here.