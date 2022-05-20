DALLAS (KDAF) — Globe Life Field in Arlington is gearing up to host the Big 12 Championship starting May 25-29. “𝟏 𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊 𝐎𝐔𝐓 The @Phillips66Gas@Big12Conference Baseball Championship starts in one week.”

From Wednesday to Sunday Arlington will be filled to the brim with Big 12 tournament baseball with everything getting underway at 9 a.m. on May 25.

Here’s a look at the full schedule and where the games will air:

2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship
Wednesday, May 25
9 a.m.Game 1: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seedESPNU
12:30 p.m.Game 2: No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seedBig 12 Now on ESPN+
4 p.m.Game 3: No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seedBig 12 Now on ESPN+
7:30 p.m.Game 4: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seedBig 12 Now on ESPN+
Thursday, May 26
9 a.m.Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser Big 12 Now on ESPN+
12:30 p.m.Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 LoserBig 12 Now on ESPN+
4 p.m.Game 7: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 WinnerESPNU
7:30 p.m.Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 WinnerESPNU
Friday, May 27
3:15 p.m.Game 9: Game 7 Loser vs. Game 5 WinnerBig 12 Now on ESPN+
7 p.m.Game 10: Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 WinnerBig 12 Now on ESPN+
Saturday, May 28
9 a.m.Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner Big 12 Now on ESPN+
12:30 p.m.Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 WinnerBig 12 Now on ESPN+
4 p.m.Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 11 Loser*Big 12 Now on ESPN+
4 p.m. OR
7:30 p.m.		Game 14: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 12 Loser*Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Sunday, May 29
5 p.m.Game 15: ChampionshipESPNU

Tickets can be purchased for the entire tournament, three-day and even single day. Parking is the same with options for one, three and five day passes. For more information, click here.