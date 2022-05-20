DALLAS (KDAF) — Globe Life Field in Arlington is gearing up to host the Big 12 Championship starting May 25-29. “𝟏 𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊 𝐎𝐔𝐓 The @Phillips66Gas@Big12Conference Baseball Championship starts in one week.”

From Wednesday to Sunday Arlington will be filled to the brim with Big 12 tournament baseball with everything getting underway at 9 a.m. on May 25.

Here’s a look at the full schedule and where the games will air:

2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship Wednesday, May 25 9 a.m. Game 1: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed ESPNU 12:30 p.m. Game 2: No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. Game 3: No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Game 4: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Thursday, May 26 9 a.m. Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. Game 7: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner ESPNU Friday, May 27 3:15 p.m. Game 9: Game 7 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Game 10: Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Saturday, May 28 9 a.m. Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 11 Loser* Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 4 p.m. OR

7:30 p.m. Game 14: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 12 Loser* Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sunday, May 29 5 p.m. Game 15: Championship ESPNU

Tickets can be purchased for the entire tournament, three-day and even single day. Parking is the same with options for one, three and five day passes. For more information, click here.