DALLAS (KDAF) — March Madness is well underway and teams are falling out of the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournament like flies. The Lone Star State saw fantastic representation to start both tournaments, but how are they stacking up now?

For March Madness on the Men’s side of things, hope remains that a team from Texas can still bring home the glory even after all the upsets that have shocked the nation. In the Sweet 16, which is set to take place from March 24-25, Texas Tech and Houston are the final two teams from the Lone Star State.

Texas Tech will attempt to spoil Duke’s legendary Coach K’s final tournament run on Thursday at 9:39 p.m. That matchup will go down at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Houston will be right behind them on Thursday as their matchup with Arizona is set for 8:59 p.m. That game will be played in the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

So far, the state of Texas has had plenty of reason to turn March Madness into sadness as it’s seen Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Texas Southern, Baylor, Texas and TCU fall along the way to the Sweet 16.

As for the Women’s side of things for March Madness, the weight of the Lone Star State’s hopes for a national champion lies solely on one team after some key upsets and losses. Texas was able to beat Utah 78-56 in their second-round matchup to secure their spot in the Sweet 16.

Now the Longhorns will await the winner of Ohio State and LSU which is set for tip-off at 7 p.m. on Monday. Along the way, Baylor, Texas-Arlington and Stephen F. Austin fell to their opponents and their journey in March Madness turned to sadness.

It looks like Texas’ Sweet 16 matchup will be scheduled sometime on Friday, March 25. If they were to win their next game, they will then play either Stanford or Maryland in the Elite Eight.