DALLAS (KDAF) — After 22 seasons of dominating the NFL, the greatest quarterback of all time has officially announced his retirement on Tuesday morning. The for sure Hall of Famer had a career filled with Super Bowl wins, MVP awards and more accolades than most players will ever see — but how did Tom Brady fare against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fair warning Cowboys fans, you will probably be a bit happier Brady has decided to retire after reading this.

Brady went undefeated in the six games where he faced America’s Team. In those six contests, the GOAT tossed 14 touchdowns, 1,733 yards and four interceptions. All of those games came in the regular season whether Brady was on the Patriots or Buccaneers.