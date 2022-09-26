DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for a primetime matchup with longtime division rival New York Giants Monday night, and while they’re 1-1 on the season, America’s Team might have a better chance than some might think against the undefeated Giants.

Playing in the primetime slot isn’t new to the Cowboys as they’re arguably the most popular team in the country and have been for decades at this point, even though it’s been a while since a Super Bowl victory. Monday Night Football is the primetime of all primetime’s for NFL teams as this matchup usually stands alone and captures the eyes of football fans across the country.

So, how has Dallas fared on Monday Night Football? The Cowboys have won 49 games to 38 losses on MNF while scoring just over 23 points per game and allowing nearly 21 points per game in as many games.

The Giants might be favored across sports media, but counting out America’s Team shouldn’t be a guarantee. With a new quarterback, a solid run game, and a somewhat unknown ceiling/floor for the wide receiver talent, the Cowboys could prove something against their division rival.

The defense will aim to slow down star running back Saquon Barkley and young QB Daniel Jones; as long as young stars like Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons show up and show out, the veterans should be able to handle their business in this early season division matchup.

MNF will kick off at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+!