DALLAS (KDAF) — Some people love the Super Bowl and the World Series, and some people prefer college championships but Texas is more interested in worldwide events when it comes to major sporting events.

A report from Verizon found America’s top-searched major sporting events and while March Madness and the NBA Finals have the country by storm, the Lone Star State is focused on the biggest sporting event in the world, the World Cup.

“From America’s favorite pastime to the international stage of the FIFA World Cup, the world of sports is full of excitement. And, with better technology such as Verizon Fios high-speed internet, sports streaming is more accessible to fans now than ever before. For example, the 2022 NBA Finals averaged 12.4 million viewers, and had the highest viewership in three years, with a 25% increase from the 2021 season,” Verizon wrote.

When it came to the World Cup, it had the highest viewership with a combined 3.572 billion views, which makes sense because the event only takes place every four years.