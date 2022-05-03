DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys have their 2022 NFL Draft class finished and ready for an action-packed offseason before the 2022-23 NFL season.

Now, the question is, how well did they do? We checked out a couple of reputable sports sources to see how they graded the Cowboys draft class.

Pro Football Focus gave the Dallas Cowboys a B+, while the NFL’s official website listed the Cowboys’ grade at a B. “Smith could be a dominant run blocker if he’s able to improve in his patience and technique as he matures – or he could become a first-round offensive lineman who does not reach his potential. Williams is a pass-rush talent, but there are off-field issues in his history. The Cowboys got good value in Tolbert, who could become a downfield threat.”

Trading Amari Cooper only netted a fifth-rounder from Cleveland, which is a cheap price relative to the cost for other talented receivers this offseason. The Cowboys did add needed tackle help in Waletzko, who could be a valued backup or better if he gets stronger on the edge. Ferguson separates better than his timed speed indicates, and he has strong hands and solid blocking skills. I love that the Cowboys took Clark in the fifth round even though he’s unlikely to play in 2022. He could prove to be well worth the investment once healthy. “

ESPN listed the Cowboys’ grade as a C+, “I think that’s it; this class just has too many unknowns. We don’t know if Smith can definitely be a good guard or that Williams can definitely be an every-down player. Tolbert has good hands but is still raw. This is a risky group.”

However, CBS Sports graded the class as a B+, “I like what the Cowboys did. I was higher on first-round pick Tyler Smith, the offensive lineman from Tulsa, than most. He will be a good player, likely at guard to start. I also liked Williams and third-round receiver Jalen Tolbert.”

With all things considered, time will be the biggest test for this draft class as it is with many across the league. As of now, super early in the offseason, it’s safe to bet the Cowboys draft class is hovering at a solid B. Leaving room for both growth and potential withering.