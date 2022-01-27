DALLAS (KDAF) — After 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has announced his retirement. The more-than-likely Hall of Famer had quite the historic career, but how did he fare against America’s Team?

In five games played in his career against the Dallas Cowboys, Big Ben went 3-2. The Steelers legend tossed a whopping 11 touchdowns and only one interception against the Cowboys.

All of the matchups were in the regular season, never meeting in the postseason as Roethlisberger made it to the Super Bowl three times beating the Seattle Seahawks (Super Bowl XL) and Arizona Cardinals (Super Bowl XLIII) while losing to the Green Bay Packers (XLV).