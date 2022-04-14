DALLAS (KDAF) — The NFL Draft is getting closer and closer so it’s only natural to take to the internet and select your favorite team to do a mock draft simulator.

We checked out Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator to see how we could do drafting for the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft. It all started with pick No. 24, and to keep it fun, fresh and funky we did two mock drafts up to the fourth round:

In our first go-around, we were shocked and VERY excited to take Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave in the first round. Next was a pick that was also very exciting to add to an already star-studded defense, Oklahoma edge rusher Nick Bonitto. Lastly, we grabbed some solid offensive linemen, Arizona State’s Kellen Diesch and North Dakota’s Matt Waletzko to round out the third and fourth rounds.

Unfortunately in our second mock draft, Chris Olave wasn’t available but a certain highly-touted Central Michigan offensive lineman was and so, we picked Bernhard Raimann. Again, we picked up OU edge rusher Nick Bonitto in the second round because we couldn’t just let him slide to someone else. Then we ended it with a good-looking guard out of Memphis in the third round, Dylan Parham, and a surprise pick for a good young backup for Dak Prescott, Western Kentucky quarterback, Bailey Zappe in the fourth.

Be sure to hop over to pff.com to do your own mock draft and get your favorite team the player you think they need the most!