DALLAS (KDAF) — The stage is set for the Dallas Mavericks to face off with the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 Western Conference Finals. Did you know that this will be the second playoff series ever between the two franchises?

Sadly, back in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in 2007, the Mavericks led by Dirk Nowitzki fell to the “We Believe” Warriors, 4-2. The Mavs even had the best record in the NBA that season and were picked by the majority of ESPN’s experts to win that series.

Dallas, led by superstar Luka Doncic will look to douse the red-hot Warriors who have one of the hottest offenses in the playoffs. The Mavs will look to its supporting cast to help out Doncic who leads the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals so far in the playoffs. If Brunson, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith and others step up, the Warriors could have their hands full.

The trick will be defense, having to stop Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and young gun Jordan Poole will be a tall order in a seven-game series. Game 1 is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. and the game will be aired on TNT.