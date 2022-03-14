DALLAS (KDAF) — It was quite the weekend for the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL as numerous giant headlines emerged, including the return of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for the Cowboys, one big-name wide receiver is headed to the AFC while another has been extended with America’s Team. Wide receiver Amari Cooper has reportedly been traded to the Cleveland Browns while another receiver, Michael Gallup has agreed to a new deal for five years and $62.5 million.

Before this news, the Cowboys released tight end Blake Jarwin and kicker Greg Zuerlein.

What’s next?

On March 16, the 2022 League Year, trading period (after expiration of all 2021 contracts) and free agency period begin at 4 p.m. ET. Then, from April 28-30, the NFL Draft in Las Vegas will take place.

The Cowboys will look to improve during the offseason to offset the early Wild Card exit they faced in the 2021-22 season, and work towards a better result for 2022-23.