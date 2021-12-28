DALLAS, Tx. (KDAF) — It’s bowl season for the world of college football and the state of Texas is no stranger to hosting many of the nation’s top teams in postseason play. Cities throughout The Lone Star State will play host to eight bowl games for the 2021 season.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will be hosting one of the most important games of the year on Dec. 31, the College Football Playoff semifinal (Cotton Bowl Classic), where No. 1 Alabama will square off against No. 4 Cincinnati.

2021 college football bowl games in Texas

First Responder Bowl : Air Force vs. Louisville — played in Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas

: Air Force vs. Louisville — played in Alamo Bowl: No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma — played in Alamodome in San Antonio

No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma — played in Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Central Michigan — played in Sun Bowl in El Paso

Washington State vs. Central Michigan — played in Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnatti — played in AT&T Stadium in Arlington

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnatti — played in Texas Bowl: Kansas State vs. LSU — played in NRG Stadium in Houston

Kansas State vs. LSU — played in Frisco Bowl: No. 24 San Diego State vs. UTSA — played in Toyota Stadium in Frisco

No. 24 San Diego State vs. UTSA — played in Armed Forces Bowl: Army vs. Missouri — played in Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth

Army vs. Missouri — played in Frisco Football Classic: Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas — played in Toyota Stadium in Frisco