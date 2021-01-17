Westlake wins 6A-Division 1 championship, defeating Southlake Carroll

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 6A-Division 1 state championship belongs to Westlake High School.

The Chaparrals completed an undefeated season with a 52-34 win against Southlake Carroll on Saturday night at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium for the school’s third football state championship in its 10th appearance. Westlake is a back-to-back 6A state champion after winning the 6A-Division 2 title in 2019.

Westlake outscored its opponents 737 to 106 this season — a truly dominant season at the highest level of Texas high school football.

The first ever Dodge Bowl went to Todd Dodge. Dodge and his Westlake Chaparrals defeated the Southlake Carroll Dragons — coached by his son Riley Dodge.

The game between father and son was supposed to open the 2020 high school football regular season, but was canceled after the season was rearranged due to COVID-19.

The elder Dodge is a six-time state champion. Riley Dodge won a state title as the Southlake Carroll quarterback in 2006, but this was his first championship opportunity as a head coach.

Todd Dodge won four 5A state championships at Southlake Carroll in the 2000s and added his fifth last season.