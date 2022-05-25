DALLAS (KDAF) — Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke passionately before Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks after the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Kerr wanted nothing to do with talking about basketball and spent his press briefing speaking on the shooting in Uvalde along with other recent U.S. mass shootings, “When are we going to do something?”

He called out U.S. senators and asked them, “Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like.”

Kerr’s briefing went under three minutes before the Game 4 loss to the Mavericks. Game 5 is set for Thursday night.