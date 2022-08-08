DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no question that anyone with basketball knowledge would say that Dallas Maverick’s superstar Luka Doncic is one of the best basketball players on the planet at such a young age.

There are few players and even fewer guards in the league that can stake their claim as being better than the Slovenian-born Doncic. He’s a three-time All Star, All-NBA, All-Rookie in 2018-19 and Rookie of the Year.

Now, during the NBA’s offseason, the league is showcasing Doncic on its social media pages by posting the guard’s top 10 magical moves from the previous season during its NBA Handles Week.

The league tweeted, “A magician with the basketball. For #NBAHandlesWeek, we count down @luka7doncic‘s top 10 magical moves from 2021-22!”