DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known as the Lone Star State but for many Texas is the place where football is king, where weekends in the fall are solely oriented around the gridiron, and that fact is why the XFL is coming to Texas.

One of the biggest personalities in sports and entertainment is taking the reigns of the XFL and steering it into the Lone Star State. It was announced over the weekend that not only will the XFL have three Texas-based teams but the organization will be based in the city of Arlington.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson released an announcement video on Monday morning, “Proud to announce that our @XFL2023 HQ will be in the great state of Texas – in the city of Arlington. This football-rich community is the perfect place for us to instill the XFL culture & DNA into our players. Now the fun part – we go to work.”

The XFL added, “Introducing the XFL Hub, a centralized HQ in Arlington, Texas. All the teams, coaches, and players in one location. A nexus of desire and grit coming together with opportunity and innovation.”

