DALLAS (KDAF) — There are wholesome moments captured every day around the world but some of the best are captured within the world of sports.

This is no exception after the Dallas Mavericks destroyed the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 to make it to the Western Conference Finals and a certain German-born Mavs legend embraced a young Slovenian-born current Mavs superstar.

“An unforgettable moment,” as the Dallas Mavericks Twitter put it was captured after the Game 7 victory as the greatest Dallas Mavericks player of all time, Dirk Nowitzki embraced the now superstar Luka Doncic after putting on quite the show against the Suns.