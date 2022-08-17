DALLAS (KDAF) — Another NBA season filled with Luka magic is what the entirety of the NBA and Dallas Mavericks’ fanbase needs now more than ever. However, you’ll have to wait just a couple of more months; don’t worry though, football can fill the gap until then.

The Dallas Mavericks will be opening the 2022 season against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, October 19 on ESPN. Then to open up American Airlines Center the Mavs will take on the Ja Morant-led Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Oct. 22.

These are the highlights for the upcoming season according to the Mavs:

Jalen Brunson, who spent his first four seasons with the Mavericks before departing in free agency, will make his first appearance e back in Dallas on Dec. 27.

The defending champion Golden State Warriors, who defeated the Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, will come to AAC on Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. and again on March 22.

From the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will visit AAC on Dec. 9 at 9 p.m.

Defending East champion Boston will be in Dallas on Jan. 5 in a nationally televised game at 6:30 p.m.

Kevin Durant (as it stands now), Kyrie Irving and (perhaps) Ben Simmons will make their only appearance with Brooklyn at the AAC on Nov. 7.

The Philadelphia 76ers with James Harden and Joel Embiid will come to town on March 2 at 6:30 p.m.

As if it wasn’t fun enough to just launch the schedule, Dallas took the opportunity for Theo Pinson to make his acting debut alongside the cutest costars on the face of the earth, puppies for the schedule announcement social media video.

Mavs full schedule (Central Time) below:

OCTOBER

Wed. Oct. 19 @ Phoenix 9:00 ESPN

Sat. Oct. 22 Memphis 7:30 NBA TV

Tues. Oct. 25 @ New Orleans 6:30 TNT

Thu. Oct. 27 @ Brooklyn 6:30 NBA TV

Sat. Oct. 29 Oklahoma City 8:00

Sun. Oct. 30 Orlando 6:30

NOVEMBER

Wed. Nov. 2 Utah 7:30

Fri. Nov. 4 Toronto 7:30

Mon. Nov. 7 Brooklyn 8:45

Wed. Nov. 9 @ Orlando 6:00

Thu. Nov. 10 @ Washington 6:00

Sat. Nov. 12 Portland 7:30

Tue. Nov. 15 L.A. Clippers 7:30

Wed. Nov. 16 Houston 7:30

Fri. Nov. 18 Denver 7:30

Sun. Nov. 20 Denver 6:30

Wed. Nov. 23 @ Boston 6:30 ESPN

Sat. Nov. 26 @ Toronto 4:00

Sun. Nov. 27 @ Milwaukee 7:00 NBA TV

Tue. Nov. 29 Golden State 6:30 TNT

DECEMBER

Thu. Dec. 1 @ Detroit 6:00 NBA TV

Sat. Dec. 3 @ New York 11:30

Mon. Dec. 5 Phoenix 7:30 NBA TV

Tues. Dec. 6 @ Denver 9:00 TNT

Fri. Dec. 9 Milwaukee 9:00 ESPN

Sat. Dec. 10 @ Chicago 7:00

Mon. Dec. 12 Oklahoma City 7:30

Wed. Dec. 14 Cleveland 8:00

Fri. Dec. 16 Portland 7:30

Sat. Dec. 17 @ Cleveland 7:00

Mon. Dec. 19 @ Minnesota 7:00

Wed. Dec. 21 @ Minnesota 7:00

Fri. Dec. 23 @ Houston 7:00

Sun. Dec. 25 L.A. Lakers 1:30 ABC

Tue. Dec. 27 New York 7:30

Thu. Dec. 29 Houston 7:30

Sat. Dec. 31 @ San Antonio 6:00

JANUARY

Mon. Jan. 2 @ Houston 7:00

Thu. Jan. 5 Boston 6:30 TNT

Sat. Jan. 7 New Orleans 7:00

Sun. Jan. 8 @ Oklahoma City 6:00

Tue. Jan. 10 @ L.A. Clippers 9:30

Thu. Jan. 12 @ L.A. Lakers 9:00 TNT

Sat. Jan. 14 @ Portland 9:00

Sun. Jan. 15 @ Portland 8:00

Wed. Jan. 18 Atlanta 6:30 ESPN

Fri. Jan. 20 Miami 6:30 ESPN

Sun. Jan. 22 L.A. Clippers 6:30

Tue. Jan. 24 Washington 7:30

Thu. Jan. 26 @ Phoenix 9:00 TNT

Sat. Jan. 28 @ Utah 8:00

Mon. Jan. 30 Detroit 7:30

FEBRUARY

Thu. Feb. 2 New Orleans 7:30

Sat. Feb. 4 @ Golden State 7:30 ABC

Mon. Feb. 6 @ Utah 8:00

Wed. Feb. 8 @ L.A. Clippers 9:00 ESPN

Fri. Feb. 10 @ Sacramento 9:00

Sat. Feb. 11 @ Sacramento 9:00

Mon. Feb. 13 Minnesota 7:30

Wed. Feb. 15 @ Denver 8:00

NBA All-Star 2023

Salt Lake City

Feb. 17-19

Thu. Feb. 23 San Antonio 7:30

Sun. Feb. 26 L.A. Lakers 2:30 ABC

Tue. Feb. 28 Indiana 7:30

MARCH

Thu. Mar. 2 Philadelphia 6:30 TNT

Sun. Mar. 5 Phoenix 12:00 ABC

Tue. Mar. 7 Utah 7:30

Wed. Mar. 8 @ New Orleans 6:30 ESPN

Sat. Mar. 11 @ Memphis 7:00

Mon. Mar. 13 Memphis 6:30 ESPN

Wed. Mar. 15 @ San Antonio 7:30

Fri. Mar. 17 @ L.A. Lakers 9:30 NBA TV

Mon. Mar. 20 @ Memphis 7:00 NBA TV

Wed. Mar. 22 Golden State 6:30 ESPN

Fri. Mar. 24 Charlotte 7:30

Sun. Mar. 26 @ Charlotte 12:00

Mon. Mar. 27 @ Indiana 6:00

Wed. Mar. 29 @ Philadelphia 6:30 ESPN

APRIL

Sat. Apr. 1 @ Miami 6:30 NBA TV

Sun. Apr. 2 @ Atlanta 5:00 NBA TV

Wed. Apr. 5 Sacramento 7:30

Fri. Apr. 7 Chicago 7:30

Sun. Apr. 9 San Antonio 2:30