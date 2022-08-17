DALLAS (KDAF) — Another NBA season filled with Luka magic is what the entirety of the NBA and Dallas Mavericks’ fanbase needs now more than ever. However, you’ll have to wait just a couple of more months; don’t worry though, football can fill the gap until then.
The Dallas Mavericks will be opening the 2022 season against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, October 19 on ESPN. Then to open up American Airlines Center the Mavs will take on the Ja Morant-led Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Oct. 22.
These are the highlights for the upcoming season according to the Mavs:
- Jalen Brunson, who spent his first four seasons with the Mavericks before departing in free agency, will make his first appearance e back in Dallas on Dec. 27.
- The defending champion Golden State Warriors, who defeated the Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, will come to AAC on Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. and again on March 22.
- From the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will visit AAC on Dec. 9 at 9 p.m.
- Defending East champion Boston will be in Dallas on Jan. 5 in a nationally televised game at 6:30 p.m.
- Kevin Durant (as it stands now), Kyrie Irving and (perhaps) Ben Simmons will make their only appearance with Brooklyn at the AAC on Nov. 7.
- The Philadelphia 76ers with James Harden and Joel Embiid will come to town on March 2 at 6:30 p.m.
As if it wasn’t fun enough to just launch the schedule, Dallas took the opportunity for Theo Pinson to make his acting debut alongside the cutest costars on the face of the earth, puppies for the schedule announcement social media video.
Mavs full schedule (Central Time) below:
OCTOBER
Wed. Oct. 19 @ Phoenix 9:00 ESPN
Sat. Oct. 22 Memphis 7:30 NBA TV
Tues. Oct. 25 @ New Orleans 6:30 TNT
Thu. Oct. 27 @ Brooklyn 6:30 NBA TV
Sat. Oct. 29 Oklahoma City 8:00
Sun. Oct. 30 Orlando 6:30
NOVEMBER
Wed. Nov. 2 Utah 7:30
Fri. Nov. 4 Toronto 7:30
Mon. Nov. 7 Brooklyn 8:45
Wed. Nov. 9 @ Orlando 6:00
Thu. Nov. 10 @ Washington 6:00
Sat. Nov. 12 Portland 7:30
Tue. Nov. 15 L.A. Clippers 7:30
Wed. Nov. 16 Houston 7:30
Fri. Nov. 18 Denver 7:30
Sun. Nov. 20 Denver 6:30
Wed. Nov. 23 @ Boston 6:30 ESPN
Sat. Nov. 26 @ Toronto 4:00
Sun. Nov. 27 @ Milwaukee 7:00 NBA TV
Tue. Nov. 29 Golden State 6:30 TNT
DECEMBER
Thu. Dec. 1 @ Detroit 6:00 NBA TV
Sat. Dec. 3 @ New York 11:30
Mon. Dec. 5 Phoenix 7:30 NBA TV
Tues. Dec. 6 @ Denver 9:00 TNT
Fri. Dec. 9 Milwaukee 9:00 ESPN
Sat. Dec. 10 @ Chicago 7:00
Mon. Dec. 12 Oklahoma City 7:30
Wed. Dec. 14 Cleveland 8:00
Fri. Dec. 16 Portland 7:30
Sat. Dec. 17 @ Cleveland 7:00
Mon. Dec. 19 @ Minnesota 7:00
Wed. Dec. 21 @ Minnesota 7:00
Fri. Dec. 23 @ Houston 7:00
Sun. Dec. 25 L.A. Lakers 1:30 ABC
Tue. Dec. 27 New York 7:30
Thu. Dec. 29 Houston 7:30
Sat. Dec. 31 @ San Antonio 6:00
JANUARY
Mon. Jan. 2 @ Houston 7:00
Thu. Jan. 5 Boston 6:30 TNT
Sat. Jan. 7 New Orleans 7:00
Sun. Jan. 8 @ Oklahoma City 6:00
Tue. Jan. 10 @ L.A. Clippers 9:30
Thu. Jan. 12 @ L.A. Lakers 9:00 TNT
Sat. Jan. 14 @ Portland 9:00
Sun. Jan. 15 @ Portland 8:00
Wed. Jan. 18 Atlanta 6:30 ESPN
Fri. Jan. 20 Miami 6:30 ESPN
Sun. Jan. 22 L.A. Clippers 6:30
Tue. Jan. 24 Washington 7:30
Thu. Jan. 26 @ Phoenix 9:00 TNT
Sat. Jan. 28 @ Utah 8:00
Mon. Jan. 30 Detroit 7:30
FEBRUARY
Thu. Feb. 2 New Orleans 7:30
Sat. Feb. 4 @ Golden State 7:30 ABC
Mon. Feb. 6 @ Utah 8:00
Wed. Feb. 8 @ L.A. Clippers 9:00 ESPN
Fri. Feb. 10 @ Sacramento 9:00
Sat. Feb. 11 @ Sacramento 9:00
Mon. Feb. 13 Minnesota 7:30
Wed. Feb. 15 @ Denver 8:00
NBA All-Star 2023
Salt Lake City
Feb. 17-19
Thu. Feb. 23 San Antonio 7:30
Sun. Feb. 26 L.A. Lakers 2:30 ABC
Tue. Feb. 28 Indiana 7:30
MARCH
Thu. Mar. 2 Philadelphia 6:30 TNT
Sun. Mar. 5 Phoenix 12:00 ABC
Tue. Mar. 7 Utah 7:30
Wed. Mar. 8 @ New Orleans 6:30 ESPN
Sat. Mar. 11 @ Memphis 7:00
Mon. Mar. 13 Memphis 6:30 ESPN
Wed. Mar. 15 @ San Antonio 7:30
Fri. Mar. 17 @ L.A. Lakers 9:30 NBA TV
Mon. Mar. 20 @ Memphis 7:00 NBA TV
Wed. Mar. 22 Golden State 6:30 ESPN
Fri. Mar. 24 Charlotte 7:30
Sun. Mar. 26 @ Charlotte 12:00
Mon. Mar. 27 @ Indiana 6:00
Wed. Mar. 29 @ Philadelphia 6:30 ESPN
APRIL
Sat. Apr. 1 @ Miami 6:30 NBA TV
Sun. Apr. 2 @ Atlanta 5:00 NBA TV
Wed. Apr. 5 Sacramento 7:30
Fri. Apr. 7 Chicago 7:30
Sun. Apr. 9 San Antonio 2:30