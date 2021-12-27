With great seasons behind them and a great season ahead, the Argyle Liberty Christian Warriors Women’s basketball team is set to do great things in the 2021-2022 season. The team has already posted a 67% winning percentage, but starting tomorrow, fans will see the team play in an exciting tournament: the Whataburger Tournament!

The Warriors are set to face off against other great teams in the 62nd Annual Whataburger Basketball Tournament beginning tomorrow. The team’s first game is set for December 28 where they will face-off against Nazareth at 10 am. With three players on the “players to watch” list, the Warriors can be expected to play hard throughout the entire tournament.

Seniors Emma Wolski and Jadyn Fife alongside junior Emma Kay Martin, the team has great leadership and will continue to put their best foot forward throughout the tournament and season. The Warriors have posted an 8-4 overall schedule to start the season with physical wins over the likes of North Crowley, Fort Worth Trimble Tech, Ursuline Academy, Austin Cooper, Prestonwood Christian, and more.

Argyle Liberty Christian can look for a strong tournament run before continuing on into the rest of their preseason play in the new year where they will face off against tough opponents in Bishop Lynch, Fort Worth Nolan Catholic, and Fort worth THESA before opening their district schedule against Fort Worth All Saints.