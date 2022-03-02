Frisco Wakeland junior catcher, Riley Langford, has a lot of moments to be proud of in her time playing with the Wolverines’ softball program. Coach Nicole Price has described Langford as being a “staple catcher” for Waklenad for three seasons. “[Riley has] taken on a leadership role with a very young team this year,” Coach Price told VYPE. VYPE DFW was given the opportunity to talk to Langford about her time with Frisco Wakeland and what’s still to come for the athlete in an exclusive interview following her finish at the top of the VYPE DFW Public School Preseason Softball Player of the Year Fan Poll.

Staying Focused

​The offseason can be long and coming back to your sport can be grueling if you are an athlete that doesn’t stay focused on perfecting your skills. Langford was able to maintain her focus this offseason thanks to the addition of a strength and conditioning program at her school. “This year we got the privilege of having a strength and conditioning program with Coach Harrell,” Langford said. “I think that really helped the team and I prepare for the season.”

While remaining focused on the season ahead, Langford was able to reflect on her play last season. Although she acknowledged that last season was a difficult one, she added that a big part of the Wolverines’ success came from the upperclassman. “Last season we had a strong group of senior leaders,” Langford told VYPE. She believes the strong leadership in the senior class helped guide them towards the success that they were able to achieve.

Accomplishments and Goals

With two full seasons already under her belt, there are plenty of accomplishments that Langford can look back on. In her opinion her biggest accomplishment so far comes from her freshman season with the team. “Making it to the starting lineup my freshman year on a team that included 12 upperclassmen [has been my biggest accomplishment],” the junior catcher said. With such a major accomplishment happening so early in her high school career, Langford has no problem setting and maintaining goals for herself.

“My goal this season was to step into a leadership role on the field and to keep my team under control since they are so young,” Langford started. “I have to lead physically and- now- also vocally.” As far as team goals? “Our team goal this season is to win bi-district,” said Langford. As big goals call for having a great mindset, Langford narrowed it down to a simple, daily task. “My mindset has been to get 1% better every day.”

Going into her third season with the team, Langford has been able to make plenty of memories. Her favorite is drawn from something that happens before every game, however it made the biggest impact on her during her freshman year. “We stand in a horseshoe shape outside of our dugout before games. My freshman year I got to stand between Lily Acuña and Ashton Bryce- both of whom I watched play before I even got to Wakeland. I was so happy being able to stand next to them in the starting lineup.”

A Bright Future

Since she is just a junior, Langford has plenty of time to consider colleges, where she might want to continue her education, and what softball program would interest her the most. Although she has not yet committed, she- like most athletes- have specifications that she looks for in her future home. “I am looking for a small school with a great nursing program and great team chemistry,” Langford told VYPE.

Langford plans to major in nursing. Her decision to want to join the medical field was heavily influenced by her experiences with her family’s health. “My grandpa has had 16 major surgeries and I always like helping him after his operations,” Langford added.

There’s no doubt that Langford has a couple of great seasons to come with Wakeland softball. Be sure to get out and watch her help lead the Wolverines to success this season! ​