DALLAS (KDAF) — With week one and some incredible games already in the books, it’s time to look ahead to week two of the 2023-24 Texas High School Football season. This week, the Thursday Night Showdown on CW33 features the Ennis Lions at the Midlothian Panthers for a matchup fans aren’t going to want to miss. VYPE DFW dives into what can be expected in this game!

Ennis Lions (0-1)

Coming off of a recovered season last year, the Lions were looking ahead to this season to show their strength on the field. Starting last season rocky with three straight losses, Ennis found energy as they entered district play and posted a 5-2 district record. Heading into playoffs, the team finished in the area round.

Last week, the Lions took on a tough Waxahachie squad. The team fell in a hard-fought 22-16 battle against Waxahachie. Despite the week one loss, fans could tell that this team is determined and ready to jump into any situation this season. Led by the likes of Jalen Henderson, Gracen Harris, Lamarion McGowan, Ketrevius Tarrant, Jeremy Brown, Kobe Wafford, Jamarion Wafford, Wondame Davis, and more, the Lions are strong this season and looking for some victories to add to their record. ​

Midlothian Panthers (0-1)

After an incredible season last year, Midlothian is back and hungrier than ever. The team posted an undefeated 12-0 district record last season to finish at the top of their district standings. Headed into playoffs unscathed, there was no doubting the Panthers as they took on each opponent with confidence. Eventually falling in the regional semifinals to Aledo, the team showed their talents through every single play.

Week one was less than ideal for Midlothian as they posted a 21-7 loss to Arlington Seguin. The team is looking to regroup and get back on the right track as they face Ennis this week. Led by the likes of Slater Callahan, Zechariah Washington, Colin Shannon, Kayden Gibson, Michael Garber, Drew Wendel, Cameron Jones, Talon Moore, James Day, Vance Rabozzi, William Longoria, Jackson Pope, Bryant Wesco, and more, the Panthers are on the prowl for a victory.

What To Expect

Fans can expect fast play from both of these teams. Looking to showcase their talent on the field, each athlete on both teams is ready to step in and do whatever it takes to secure this week two victory. Wanting to enter the rest of their seasons on the right foot, Midlothian is going to battle hard to prove to their fans that they can do everything they did last season and more. Ready to prove that they can hang with some of the toughest talent in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Ennis is ready to put a stop to Midlothian’s advances.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 31st at Midlothian ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium. If you can’t make it out to the game, be sure you catch all the action on CW33!

For more Dallas-Fort Worth area high school sports coverage, please visit VYPE DFW!