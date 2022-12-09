Preparing to make their return to the semifinals, the Gunter Tigers are geared up and ready to pull out all of their secret weapons in order to continue their streak of excellence this season. The team will take on Canadian on Friday with full intentions of punching their ticket to the state title game. So, what can fans expect out of this semifinal match-up?

Gunter Tigers (14-0, 5-0)

After winning the state title in 2019, Gunter has been working towards getting another title. This season, the team opened strong with victories over Nike Dallas FC (forfeit), Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership (67-6), Trinity Christian Academy – Addison (41-0), Brock (21-16) who is already headed to the UIL 3A State Title game, and Gladewater (59-7) through non-district play. In district play, the Tigers posted big victories over the likes of Lone Oak, Leonard, Howe, Bells, and more to finish at the top of their district standings with an unblemished record. This season, the Tigers have blanked four different opponents and caused two different opponents to forfeit their games. The team has outscored their opponents so far this season by nearly 500 points this season.

Led by the likes of Nick Bullard, Zach Boland, Ashton Bennett, Nathan Nelson, Ethan Sloan, Mason Peacock, Landon Waligura, Collier Stovall, Trey Walton, and more, the Tigers have already ended the seasons of Jacksboro, Palmer, and Holliday in playoffs so far. The team has allowed only 20 points in postseason play and will look to use their strong defense as a force on the field on Friday night.

Canadian Wildcats (12-2, 5-0)

With an up and down record in preseason play, the Canadian Wildcats used every moment to sharpen their abilities, learn from difficult matchups, and prepare for the rest of their season. Their only two losses this season came in preseason play against Bushland (47-21) and a hard-fought 37-36 game that ended in overtime against Oklahoma’s Elk City. Through district play, the team posted victories against Childress, Friona, Spearman, and more to finish at the top of their district standings with an undefeated district record.

Led by Cameron Cavalier, Preston Miller, Kaden Crooks, Trace Mitchell, Jaxtyn Valenzuela, and more, the Wildcats have been a force on the field in postseason play. The team has outscored their postseason opponents 220-46 while eliminating Lubbock Roosevelt, Early, Spearman, and Wall.

​What To Expect:

Fans can expect to see Gunter set the tone early in the game. The Tigers are as prepared as ever to continue their streak of excellence- especially this far into the playoffs. Canadian is going to put up an incredible fight as well. This game could very well be one that keeps you guessing until the final whistle. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. at Abilene Wildcat Stadium.

For more Dallas-Fort Worth area high school sports coverage, please visit VYPE!