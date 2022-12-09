Decatur continues to soar through playoffs doing whatever they can to keep naysayers quiet. The Eagles are looking to continue on their path in the UIL State Semifinals Friday evening when they take on China Spring. VYPE DFW takes a dive into what fans can expect out of this semifinal matchup!

Decatur Eagles (11-3, 4-0)

Decatur is on a hot streak as they continue to post win after win. Entering the semifinals on an 11-game win streak, the team is led by Nate Palmer, Landon Felts, Devin James, Preston Escobar, Hunter Smith, Brody McClure, Antwan Gilbreath, Wyatt Vinzant, and more. After finishing at the top of their district standings, the team has been able to secure incredible victories in post-season play, including their most recent 35-21 victory over Wichita Falls.

Blanking two playoff opponents, the Eagles have allowed only 36 points against them in postseason play while scoring 173 of their own. The team has been playing stronger and better than ever and will look to continue doing so on Friday against China Spring.

​China Spring Cougars (13-1, 4-0)

China Spring has posted only one loss this season- a 24-16 intense matchup against Parish Episcopal who has won their division’s TAPPS State Title four seasons in a row. The team posted victories over former state champion Stephenville, Waco La Vega, Alvarado, and more to finish their regular season at the top of their district. In playoffs, the team has ended the seasons of Fort Worth Western Hills, Kaufman, Lake Worth, and Anna.

Led by incredible athletes, the Cougars are no stranger to defeating Dallas-Fort Worth area teams. They will be looking to play smart defense against a tough Decatur team.

What To Expect:

China Spring is a team that hasn’t given up in any situation they have ever been in. Looking to continue their streak of taking down DFW opponents, they will be alert on the field- ready to get the job done. Decatur has to remain focused from start to finish in order to continue advancing. In a win-and-go-to-state or lose-and-go-home situation, fans can expect both teams to have one of the best games of their season. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Mansfield Newsom Stadium. ​

For more Dallas-Fort Worth area high school sports coverage, please visit VYPE!