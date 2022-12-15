“It’s ring szn (season),” as many athletes are known for saying upon entering the playoffs, advancing through the playoffs, and maybe even ending up in championship games. For six Dallas-Fort Worth area teams, the possibility of bringing a state title home in football is very real this season.

Class 3A

​Division 2: Gunter Tigers

​Under the guide of head coach Jake Fieszel, the Tigers are making their fifth state championship appearance while looking for their third state title. The team boasts a 15-0 undefeated record this season and will be facing off against a Poth squad who has lost only one game this season. Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 15th.

​Division 1: Brock Eagles

​Led by head coach Billy Mathis, the Eagles enter the state championship game with an 11-4 record this season. This season will mark their fourth appearance in the state title game since 2015. The team looks to secure their second state title in five seasons. Brock will face-off against an undefeated Franklin team (15-0) on Thursday, December 15th.

Class 5A

​Division 2: South Oak Cliff Bears

​Under head coach Clifton Todd, the Bears are looking to be the first Dallas ISD football program to get back-to-back state titles. Defending last year’s title, the team heads into the championship game with a 12-3 record this season. The Bears will look to defeat Port Neches-Grove (13-2) on Friday, December 16th.

​Division 1: Aledo Bearcats

Self-proclaimed “Title Town” Aledo is back in the state title game under the direction of head coach Tim Buchanan. This season’s appearance in the state title game marks the thirteenth time Aledo has been to state where they will look to bring home their eleventh state title. With a 13-2 record this season, Aledo will face a 13-2 College Station squad on Saturday, December 17th.

Class 6A

​Division 2: DeSoto Eagles

​Under head coach Claude Mathis, the DeSoto Eagles are 13-2 entering the state title game. The team is looking for their second state championship after winning their first in 2016. The Eagles take on a 14-1 Austin Vandegrift on Saturday, December 17th.

​Division 1: Duncanville Panthers

For the fourth time in five years, the Panthers are headed into the state title game against the same team: Galena Park North Shore. Under the direction of head coach Reginald Samples, the Panthers enter the state championships with an undefeated 14-0 record. Looking for their first state title since 1998, the Panthers football program will face off against North Shore on Saturday, December 17th. ​

