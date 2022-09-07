A key role in the Anna Coyotes’ victory over Aubrey during week two of Texas High School Football’s matchup between the two programs, Anna junior running back, Jacob Emmers, has been selected as the VYPE DFW recruit of the week! VYPE was able to catch up with Emmers following his 85-yard winning touchdown run after the hook and ladder call as time expired in an exclusive interview.

The junior has worked hard to get to where he is with the Anna Coyotes football program. Looking to make big waves this season, Emmers has been putting in the work that it takes to be great on and off the field. VYPE caught up with Emmers in an interview following his big run to secure the Coyotes’ victory over Aubrey.

​VYPE: How long have you been playing football? What got you started in the sport?

Emmers: I’ve been playing football since kindergarten. My dad got me started.

​VYPE: Do you have a go-to game day routine?

Emmers: I listen to music (NBA Youngboy).

​VYPE: What are your goals for the season– both individually and for the team?

Emmers: My goals for the season are to help my team go to state and to be First Team All-District/Region/State.

​VYPE: Is there a professional athlete you look up to?

Emmers: Stefon Diggs.

​VYPE: What are you looking for in a college program?

Emmers: My recruitment is open. I’m looking for a good community and a solid program. A place that will help me develop.

​VYPE: When the hook and ladder was called, did you know that you could get the job done for the team?

Emmers: Yeah, I felt like I had a big chance when I saw all the space after I caught the ball. It felt really good!

Emmers: That last play wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the good snap, the line blocking, Evan (Bullock) throwing a perfect pass, Cam (Augurson)’s catch and flip, and the down-field blocking by Breezy (Dubar) and (Sean) Steens.

Emmers and the Coyotes will be back in action on Friday, September 9th as the team hosts Van Alstyne. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

For more high school sports coverage, please visit VYPE DFW!