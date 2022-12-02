It’s a battle of the undefeated in round four of Texas high school football playoffs as the Denton Guyer Wildcats meet up with the Southlake Carroll Dragons in the quarterfinals. Both teams have had their eye on the prize all season and are looking to continue advancing in the playoffs. One team will be finishing their season tonight. So, what can fans expect from this intense matchup? VYPE DFW lays it all out for you!

Denton Guyer Wildcats (13-0, 7-0)

After falling in the state title game last season to Austin Westlake, the Wildcats have been on the prowl to get back to where they were. The team heads into the quarterfinals on a 13 game win streak having outscored their opponents by a combined 400 points this season. With preseason victories over Rockwall Heath, Aledo, and Lancaster, Denton Guyer was able to enter their district schedule battle tested and ready for anything. After posting a close game against Prosper, the team took a moment to reevaluate their game plan and get back into the swing of things. Having not looked back since, the Wildcats went on a roll through district play defeating Little Elm, McKinney Boyd, Allen, Prosper Rock Hill, and more to finish at the top of their district’s standings.

Led by Jackson Arnold, Trey Joyner, Landon Sides, Sutton Lee, and more, the Wildcats’ offense has been nearly unstoppable this season. Joyner leads the team in rushing, averaging about 80 yards per game while totaling 15 touchdowns this season. Sides leads the team in receiving while averaging nearly 100 yards per game and recording 15 touchdowns of his own. Arnold has thrown for 31 touchdowns- scoring 17 rushing touchdowns. The defense has been able to create a wall that opponents have had a hard time getting through all season.

So far in playoffs, Guyer has outscored their opponents 164-90 while ending the seasons of Flower Mound Marcus (42-7), Highland Park (63-42), and Trophy Club Byron Nelson (59-41).

Southlake Carroll Dragons (13-0, 7-0)

​Southlake Carroll has been back on their usual dominance this season. Entering round four of playoffs on a 13 game win streak, Southlake Carroll is looking to make waves and shut down Denton Guyer in order to advance to the UIL State Semifinals. Opening their season with incredibly strong victories over El Paso Eastwood, Flower Mound Marcus, and Cedar Hill, the Dragons were able to make sure there were no holes in their playbook. Through district play, Southlake Carroll defeated Carroll, Byron Nelson, V.R. Eaton, Keller Fossil Ridge, and more to finish at the top of their district standings.

Led by Owen Allen, Jacob Jordan, James Lehman, and Graham Knowles, the Dragons offense has been working hard to make every moment count when they’re on the field. The Dragons offense is known for creating every opportunity to score, creating an atmosphere of dominance. Allen leads the team in rushing by averaging nearly 160 rushing yards per game and scoring 35 touchdowns on the season. Jordan leads the team in receiving yards, averaging nearly 90 yards per game and totaling 16 touchdowns. The defense has been impactful on the field throughout every game, making it hard for many of their opponents to score.

So far in playoffs, Southlake Carroll has outscored their opponents by over 100 points. The Dragons have ended the seasons of Crowley (52-13), Frenship (69-14), and McKinney (42-35).

What To Expect

​Both teams are state-ranked and undefeated. This matchup is quite possibly going to be the best matchup in the entire state this weekend. Denton Guyer fans can expect to see Guyer do what they do every game; the Wildcats will be able to set the tone and start the game off on the right foot. However, Southlake Carroll is a force to be reckoned with and Dragons fans will be able to watch their team put up an incredible fight until the final whistle of the game. Both teams are bound to score quickly and often in this matchup that has the potential to bring everyone to the edge of their seats.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Northwest ISD Stadium. If you are unable to make it to the game, be sure to catch all the action on CW33!

