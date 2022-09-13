VYPE DFW recently ran a fan poll that gave you the chance to vote on who you believed deserved the title of being the VYPE DFW Private School Preseason Quarterback of the Year! With all the votes tallied, fans chose Fort Worth Nolan Catholic Vikings quarterback Cole Matsuda. VYPE DFW was able to catch up with the senior quarterback following his fan poll win. Check out our exclusive interview below!

Matsuda had an amazing junior season with the Vikings- he threw for roughly 1500 yards while tallying 15 touchdowns with an offense known for running the ball quite often. Looking to make a big impact this season, Matsuda has already thrown for 300 yards with five touchdowns in his first two games. Matsuda opened up a little bit about his time with Nolan Catholic as well as his goals for the season while he looks toward making a commitment to a college program.

VYPE DFW: How long have you been playing football? What got you started?

Matsuda: This is my 12th year of football. I’ve been playing since first grade. In kindergarten, I was playing baseball and my friend’s dad- who was a little league coach- said “Why aren’t you playing football, Cole?” He said that I better play because I have a good arm and would be a quarterback one day. I begged my parents to play and the rest is history.

VYPE DFW: What’s your go-to routine before a game? Do you eat anything special? Listen to anything special?

Matsuda: Get taped, chill, watch Kyler Murray high school highlights, and listen to Rod Wave or Giveon. I don’t eat pre-game.

VYPE DFW: What are your goals for the season- both personally and for the team?

Matsuda: It’s always the same: win state. Period. Win state.

VYPE DFW: What are you looking for in a college program?

Matsuda: Honestly, the most important thing to me is a great coaching staff.

VYPE DFW: Is there an athlete you look up to most?

Matsuda: Drew Brees. He’s just the greatest. He’s great at everything. Great leader- a winner. He’s just the best.

VYPE DFW: If you could go to dinner with one person (dead or alive) who would it be and what would you hope to talk about?

Matsuda: Drew Brees. His road to greatness.

VYPE DFW: What is your favorite professional sports team?

Matsuda: New Orleans Saints- I’ve been a fan since first grade. My first peewee team was the Saints. It was meant to be.

