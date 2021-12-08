With basketball season already underway, we have seen plenty of great athletes beginning to make their mark this season. One of those athletes has been Brooke Dial from Parish Episcopal who recently won the VYPE DFW Private School Preseason Girls Basketball Player of the Year Fan Poll presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. VYPE DFW was able to catch up with Dial in regards to her time thus far with Parish and what her expectations are for the season and the rest of her future:

Eyes on the Prize

The junior small forward makes sure to keep her priorities in line all year long- to include during the off-season- in order to remain at the top of her game. “[During the offseason] I continue to workout, train, read, and motivate my teammates,” Dial told VYPE in an exclusive interview. “I watch film from last year to see what I have to work on to improve.” While staying on her game, Dial is sure to head into each new season with a great mindset. This season her mindset is to put her team first. “Do what I can and be there for my teammates and my team- to help out as much as possible.”

With a mindset like that, it’s not too difficult to be successful, but is there an overall secret to being success in the TAPPS world of high school basketball? “Honestly, constantly being in the gym. Even when I’m not working out, I’m there watching games,” she told VYPE. As far as an overall team success- the only secret is being cohesive as a team, says Dial. “Teamwork makes the dream work. It’s about how close all of us are- we hang out outside of basketball and we have a respect for each others game. We also know our role.”

Making memories while setting goals

With the season well underway, Dial has an idea of what she want the rest of it to look like. “[My goals this season are to] continue working to get better, improve my mid-range jumper, help with the overall success of the team, and hopefully get some offers,” Dial said. With a team-first attitude and the ability to stay focused, Dial also has an idea of what the team would like to accomplish this season: “to get better together and win as many games as we can. Of course- win state.”

​As a junior, Dial has made many memories so far. One of her favorite memories comes from her very first year with the Panthers. “My favorite memory is making first-team All-District my first year at Parish Episcopal,” Dial said before adding that another favorite memory she has with the team is “making it to the second round of playoffs.”

A Bright Future

There’s no doubt that Dial has a bright future ahead of her. Although she is currently not committed to a college program, she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of playing basketball at the next level. “I am looking for a program to better develop as a player, where the team is like a family, everybody likes everybody, and I can feel comfortable as well as be myself.”

Dial plans to major in kinesiology as she hopes to one day become a physical therapist.

Fun Questions

​Who is your favorite professional sports team?

​”Portland Trail Blazers.”

​Who do you look up to as an athlete?

“Damian Lillard.”

​If you could go to dinner with one person (dead or alive) who would it be?

“Steph Curry and family.”

For all the ways you love to play, Academy Sports and Outdoors makes it easier than ever to gear up and have fun out there! Get free shipping on your favorite brands at academy.com or get free curbside or in-store pick-up at your Academy store. Gear up this Winter at Academy Sports and Outdoors.