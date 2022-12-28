On track for another successful season, the Argyle Liberty Christian School girls’ basketball team is putting in the work on the court to get the job done. Looking to go even further this season, the Lady Warriors are already on track to have one of their best seasons yet. Before they jump into district play, VYPE DFW takes a look at the team so far and what fans can expect as they push forward!

A Look Back

Last season, the Lady Warriors finished second in their district- just behind Fort Worth Nolan Catholic- with a 19-7 overall record (4-1 in district play). The team played hard and posted strong victories over the likes of North Crowley, Decatur, Krum Ursuline, Trinity Christian, Lubbock Cooper, and more during preseason play to set the tone for district. In district, the team lost only to Fort Worth Nolan Catholic in a hard-fought, 50-49 matchup. Through playoffs, the Lady Warriors put in hard work and played strong before entering off-season ready to prepare for another great season.

2022-23 So Far

Led by the likes of Tally Grissom, Carys Torgenson, Madison Kohnle, Lauren Ullrich, Shaleigh Enax, Ryleigh Werner, and more, the Lady Warriors have already made a name for themselves through non-district play. The team opened the season with a four game win-streak against strong UIL teams like Mansfield (55-20), Royse City (60-49), Joshua (57-31), and Keller (36-29). After a loss to Mansfield Lake Ridge, the team regrouped and picked up right where they left off going on to defeat the likes of Brock (44-28), Mabank (34-1), Ursuline Academy (47-35), Trinity Christian (51-18), Celina (54-34), and more.

The team has only lost four games so far this season while outscoring their opponents by nearly 300 points. With incredible offense getting the job done backed up by a defense that never quits, the Lady Warriors are entering district play on a six-game win streak. Liberty Christian looks to open up district play at Southwest Christian School in Fort Worth on January 6, 2023 at 6 p.m.

What to Expect

The Lady Warriors have been showing improvement throughout the offseason. More than that, though, they have shown their grit and determination on the court. With the willingness and drive to have one of their best seasons yet, fans can expect to see the Lady Warriors take everything they have learned from pre-district play and bring it to the court ready to set the tone in every single game.

As the team gears up to face the likes of Midland Christian, Fort Worth Christian, Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal School, and more, be sure you catch them in action. Their swiftness on the court isn’t something you’re going to want to miss this season.

For more Dallas-Fort Worth area high school sports coverage, please visit VYPE DFW.